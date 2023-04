David Wood Published 3:18 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

David Wood

David Elsworth Wood, 64, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, West Virginia.

Email newsletter signup

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.