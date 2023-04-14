Dragons erupt late to rout Trojans in OVC Published 9:52 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — Nothing. A little. Some more. Now it’s starting. Bingo!.

That’s how the innings went for the Fairland Dragons as they blanked the Portsmouth Trojans 16-0 in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Fairland (9-2, 6-0) didn’t score in the first inning, scratched across a run in the second, added 2 more in the third to lead 3-0, tacked on 4 more in the fourth inning to open up a 7-0 cushion and then erupted for 9 runs in the fifth inning to put the game away.

Brycen Hunt worked the first 4 innings to get the win. He gave up just 2 hits, struck out 7 and walked 5. Reliever Hunter Lykins worked a scoreless fifth inning as he gave up 2 hits and struck out 2 batters.

The Dragons had 13 hits led by Cooper Cummings who was 3-4 with 3 runs batted in and Blake Sammons who went 3-3 with an RBI.

Niko Kiritsy was 2-3 with 2 RBI, Hunt 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Ethan Wall 1-2, Blaze Perry 1-2 and an RBI, and Alex Morgan was 1-4 with an RBI.

Tyler Duncan, Reade Pendleton, Preston Krebs and Trevin Brooks had the Portsmouth hits.

Fairland 012 49 = 16 13 0

Portsmouth 000 00 = 0 4 3

Brycen Hunt, Hunter Lykins (5) and Cooper Cummings. Deandre Berry, Dominic Jackson (5), Jacob Roth (5) and Reade Pendleton. W-Hunt (IP-4.0, H-2, R-0, K-7, BB-5, HBP-1) Lykins (IP-1.0, H-2, R-0, K-0, BB-2).. L-Berry (IP-4.0, H-7, R-7, ER-5, K-6, BB-2, HBP-2). Jackson (IP-0.1, H-2, R-6, ER-5, K-0, BB-2, HBP-1). Roth (IP-0.2, H-4, R-3, ER-3, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-Fairland: Blake Trevathan 4 RBI, Blaze Perry 1-2 RBI, Niko Kiritsy 2-3 2-RBI, Cooper Cummings 3-4 3-RBI, Alex Morgan 1-4 RBI, Blake Sammons 3-4 RBI, Brycent Hunt 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Ethan Wall 1-2; Portsmouth: Tyler Duncan 1-3, Reade Pendleton 1-2, Preston Krebs 1-1, Trevin Brooks 1-2.