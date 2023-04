Herbert Mount Jr. Published 2:06 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Herbert Mount Jr.

Herbert Franklin Mount Jr., 83, of Dearborn, Michigan, died Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.