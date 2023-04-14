Kleinman, Ginger spark Ironton win over Redmen Published 9:26 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

By Jim Walker

Forget T.G.I.F. The initialism for the Ironton Fighting Tigers is T.K.I.G.

However, Ironton probably was thankful on Friday for T.K.I.G. as Trevor Kleinman and Ian Ginger combined for 6 hits and 7 runs batted in as the Fighting Tigers downed the Rock Hill Redmen 15-3 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Kleinman was 2-3 with a double, triple and 6 RBI. Ginger went 4-4 with 2 doubles and and RBI to pace a 16-hit attack.

Ginger also work the first 4 innings on the mound for the win. He gave up 3 hits, 2 runs — one earned — while striking out 9 and walked 4.

Brady Moatz was 2-3 with 4 RBI, Braydon Baker 2-2 with a double, Tanner Moore 2-3, Cole Freeman 1-3 with an RBI, Jon Wylie 1-2 and an RBI, Connor Kleinman 1-3 and Chaydan Kerns 1-3 with a double and an RBI.

Rock Hill got out in front quickly with a run in the first inning when Dylan Griffith reached on an error, stole second, took third on Isaac Doolin’s hit and scored on a wild pitch.

Ironton tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Ginger singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Freeman.

Ironton (7-1, 5-1) erupted for 6 runs in the second inning to take the lead for good.

Moore singled, Baker doubled and Moore came home on a wild pitch. Ginger then doubled home Baker.

Freeman was safe on an error, Wylie was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Trevor Kleinman tripled to clear the bases.

Moatz grounded out as Kleinman scored. Connor Kleinman double and Moore singled but they were left stranded to end the inning.

Rock Hill got a run in the top of the third when Drew Schug walked and Isaac Doolin and Dawson Lewis singled.

The Fighting Tigers made it 12-2 in the bottom of the inning.

Baker and Ginger singled, Freeman walked and Wylie singled for a run. Trevor Kleinman then belted a 2-run double and Moatz followed with an RBI single.

Moore walked and Kerns lined a double to score Moatz.

The Fighting Tigers made it 15-2 in the fourth.

Ginger doubled, Freeman reach on a missed third strike, and Wylie and Trevor Kleinman walked to force in a run. Moatz followed with a 2-run single.

The Redmen got their final run in the fifth when Doolin reached on an error and Jake Fox, Jayson McFann and Braxton Harper all walked.

Rock Hill 101 01 = 3 3 1

Ironton 165 3x = 15 16 2

Dawson Lewis, Jake Fox (3), Dylan Griffith (4) and Landon Harper. Ian Ginger, Connor Kleinman (5), Chaydan Kerns (5) and Cole Freeman. W-Ginger (IP-4.0, H-3, R-2, ER-1, K-9, BB-4, WP-2). C. Kleinman (IP-0.2, H-0, R-1, K-2, BB-3). Kerns IP-0.1, H-0, R-0, K-0, BB-0). L-Lewis (IP-2.0, H-8, R-7, ER-5, K-1, BB-1, HBP-1, WP-1). Fox (IP-1.0, H-7, R-8, ER-7, K-1, BB-4). Griffith (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-Rock Hill: Isaac Doolin 2-2, Dawson Lewis 1-1 RBI; Ironton: Ian Ginger 4-4 2-2B RBI, Cole Freeman 1-3 RBI, Trevor Kleinman 2-3 2B 3B 6-RBI, Jon Wylie 1-2 RBI, Brady Moatz 2-3 4-RBI, Connor Kleinman 1-3, Tanner Moore 2-3, Chaydan Kerns 1-3 2B RBI, Braydon Baker 2-2 2B.