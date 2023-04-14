Lady Dragons do more with less to beat Lady Trojans Published 9:27 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — The Fairland Lady Dragons worked with what they got.

Fairland parlayed 9 hits and 8 walks into a 12-2 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Friday.

Katy Bell led the Fairland offense as she went 2-4 with a double and 3 runs batted in and Katie Dehart who was 2-4 with 3 RBI.

Ally Shepherd was 2-3 with an RBI, Katie Pruitt was 2-3 with an RBI, Hailey Sammons 1-4 with an RBI and Jordan Spencer drove in 2 runs and Makena Black added an RBI.

Kaylee Salyer went 6 innings allowing just 4 hits and both runs were unearned. She struck out 5 and walked 2.

Olivia Dickerson, Maddie Boren and Katie Ankron were all 1-3 and Ayonna Carr 1-2 to account for the Portsmouth hits.

Fairland 202 035 = 12 9 3

Portsmouth 000 002 = 2 4 1

Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. Katie Ankrom, Olivia Dickerson (5) and Katie Born. W-Salyer (IP-6.0, H-4, R-2, ER-0, K-5, BB-2, WP-1). L-Ankrom (IP-4.2, H-6, R-7, ER-4, K-4, BB-3, HBP-1). Dickerson (IP-1.0, H-3, R-5, ER-5, K-2, BB-5). Hitting-Fairland: Ally Shepherd 203 RBI, Katie Pruitt 2-3 RBI, Katie Dehart 2-4 3-RBI, Jordan Spencer 2-RBI, Katy Bell 2-4 2B 3-RBI, Hailey Sammons 1-4 RBI; Portsmouth: Olivia Dickerson 1-3, Maddie Boren 1-3, Katie Ankrom 1-3, Ayonna Carr 1-2.