Machinery/small animal sale set for Saturday Published 6:11 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Event will fund Junior Fair Board

ROME TOWNSHIP — A machinery and small animal sale, with an aim of benefitting the county’s 4-H program, will take place on Saturday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.

All commission will go toward Lawrence County Junior Fair Board projects, including 4-H and FFA members.

The machinery sale will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the small animal sale at 1:30 p.m.

The fairgrounds are located at 7755 County Road 107 in Rome Township.