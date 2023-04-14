Patricia Brumfield Published 10:30 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Patricia Brumfield

Patricia Sue Brumfield, 72, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023

at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens in Huntington, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.