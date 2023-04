Paul Copley Published 10:21 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Paul E. Copley, 74, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Heritage Center.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.