Rebecca Bailey Published 3:19 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

April 18, 1958–April 13, 2022

Rebecca Bailey, 64, of Pedro, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2022, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born April 18, 1958, to the late Lee Roy and Madolyn (Boggs) Hackworth.

Rebecca attended Rock Hill schools and was a homemaker.

She loved spending her time at home with her family and friends.

She attended Zoar Church, Decatur.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jonathon Bailey; two brothers, Lee Roy Hackworth Jr. and Edmond Hackworth; four sisters, Annie Baranoski, Lois Russell, Katrina Hackworth and Gail Stewart; brother-in-law, Jeff Penwell; significant other, Freddie Penwell; and her dog, Duke.

Those left to celebrate her life are two daughters, Monica (David) Brown, of Canal Winchester, and Peggy (Ed) Bruce, of Pedro; two sons, Scott (Ruth) Hackworth, of Ironton, and Steve (Angel) Hackworth of Ironton; two brothers, Lee (Kim Howard) Hackworth and Bill (Anna Bailey) Hackworth; two brothers-in-law, Mike Stewart and Frank Baranoski; sister-in-law, Nancy Hackworth; and several grandkids and great-grandkids.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Jerry Summers officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery, State route 141, Kitts Hill.

Visitation will be noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Bailey family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.