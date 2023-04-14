Tickets on sale for the 2023 WV Music Hall of Fame induction Published 12:00 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Event set for June 3 at Culture Center Theater

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s ninth induction gala will be held June 3 at the Culture Center Theater in the State Capitol Complex.

The ceremony welcomes the ninth class of inductees and will be streamed live throughout the Tri-State on West Virginia PBS.

The 2023 inductees include bluegrass/country musician Buddy Griffin; Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon, founding members of the legendary funk band Parliament-Funkadelic; seminal bluegrass band The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers; world -renowned classical pianist Barbara Nissman; and “Boss of the Hammond B-3” Winston Walls.

The show will be hosted by two notable West Virginia musicians: award-winning country singer/songwriter Lionel Cartwright and ten-time IBMA “Bassist of the Year,” Missy Raines

The house band will again be led by 2008 WV Music Hall of Fame inductee Charlie McCoy

Performers will include Buddy Griffin, Mack Samples, Barbara Nissman, Stix Hooper, Charlie McCoy, Lionel Cartwright, Missy Raines, Tim O’Brien, Russ Hicks, Kount Funkula and The P-Funk Outlawz featuring The Sisthas of Funk, Caesar Frazier and more.

Advance general admission tickets are $75 ($95 at the door). “Preferred Seating” tickets are $250 and include admittance to the Friday night Governor’s Mansion reception and meet and greet with inductees and presenters and a private after-show party with all performers.

All ceremony sponsors receive “preferred seating” tickets to all events.

Tickets are available at Taylor Books and through The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame web site (www.wvmhof.com) or by calling the office 304-342-4412. Event sponsorships are also available. All proceeds benefit the WV Music Hall of Fame’s educational outreach programs.