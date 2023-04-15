Big 6th inning leads Gallipolis over Lady Hornets Published 7:58 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — It all came down to one inning.

The Gallipolis Blue Angels scored 6 runs in the sixth inning to snap a 3-3 tie and beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 9-4 in an Oho Valley Conference game on Friday.

Abbie Deeds drove in a pair of runs including a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly as Coal Grove took a 2-0 lead.

Gallipolis got a run in the first and third to tie the game. Coal Grove took a 3-2 lead in the fourth before the Blue Angels tied the game in the fifth and then settled the outcome in the sixth.

Deeds took the loss as she gave up 10 hits but only 4 of the runs were earn. She struck out 5 and walked 3.

Taylor Mathie got the win for Galliplis as she struck out 7, walked 5 and none of the runs were earned.

Jordyn Dale went 2-2 for the Lady Hornets, Ellie Delawder 1-3 and Kassidy Travis 1-3 with a double.

Jenna Harrison was 3-3 with 3 triples and an RBI, Ava Angels 2-3 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI and Mathie 2-4 with 2 RBI to pace Gallipolis.

Coal Grove 200 100 1 = 4 4 4

Gallipolis 101 016 x = 9 10 2

Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. Taylor Mathie and Maggie Davis.. W-Mathie (IP-7.0, H-4, R-4, ER-0, K-7, BB-5, WP-2). L-Deeds (IP-6.0, H-10, R-9, ER-4, K-5, BB-3, WP-1). Hitting-CG: Jordyn Dale 2-2, Abbie Deeds 2-RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-3 RBI, Kassidy Travis 1-3 2B; Gallia: Jenna Harrison 3-3 3-3B RBI, Addy Burke 1-4, Ava Angel 2-3 2-2B 2-RBI, Taylor Mathie 2-4 2-RBI, Reagan Skidmore 1-4 3B RBI, Maggie Davis 1-3 2B RBI.