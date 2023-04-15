Johnson sworn in as IPD chief, again Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

Had previously served as chief 2013–2017

On Thursday afternoon, Ironton Police Department Capt. Dan Johnson became the IPD’s chief, again.

“It feels good,” he said. “I’m glad to get back to where I once was and keep this department straight.”

He has previously served as chief from 2013–2017.

Johnson, who had been the interim chief since Pam Wagner, who became chief in 2017, retired in February.

He called being chief again a culmination of a long career in law enforcement.

He became a law officer when he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1985 and served nine years before leaving in 1994. He came to the IPD in 1995.

“I’m on the downward end of my career, so it is a nice feeling to know I can end on a high note and hopefully, help out the city of Ironton,” Johnson said. “I want to make a difference. We have a great group of guys here and it may need a little tweaking here and there, but what department doesn’t?”

He said one of the pressing issues is keeping the department in line with modern technology

He said that half of the officers are under the age of 30, “which has never happened before” and they all grew up using technology.

“They were born and raised with technology,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t have dreamed of this when I was young. And I just want to keep us current and keep the citizens of Ironton protected and happy. I want them to feel safe living in the city of Ironton.”

One thing he hoping to update, technology-wise, is the body cameras worn by officers.

“I would like to increase that and maybe get a more up to date version of the electronics we do have,” Johnson said. “Just keep our department current. I don’t want to fall behind in technology because in the 21st century, that would be a mistake, in my opinion.”