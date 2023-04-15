Sorbilli, Wallace key Lady Tigers past Lady Lions Published 7:19 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Thank you for everything. You’ve been wonderful hosts.

Email newsletter signup

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers showed their “appreciation” for the Boyd County Lady Lions who hosted the annual Tri-State Showcase this weekend by beating the Lady Lions 3-2 on Saturday.

Ironton’s Killer B’s — Braylin Wallace and Bella Sorbilli — did the biggest damage in the win.

Wallace pitched a 5-hitter as she struck out 3 and walked 5 for the complete game win. Sorbilli went 2-3 and drilled a 2-run home run.

Both teams played long ball in the second inning.

Wallace got a one-out single and Sorbilli drilled her 2-run homer as Ironton took a 2-0 lead

But the Lady Lions tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Myla Hamilton had a one-out triple and Makenna Mulhearn followed with a 2-run homer of her own.

The Lady Fighting Tigers (7-5) then scored what would be the winning run in the third inning.

With one out, Emily Weber singled, Graycie Brammer walked and the runners moved up on a passed ball. A second passed ball allowed Weber to score.

Wallace allowed just 2 singles and 3 walks over the final 5 innings.

Weber and Aubrey Ferguson each went 1-2 and Wallace 1-3.

Elyn Simpkins pitched a 5-hitter for the Lady Lions. She struck out 6 and walked 3 over 7 innings.

Ironton was down 3-0 in the second inning against Rowan County on Friday night when rain halted the game.

Ironton lost its first game to powerhouse Lincoln County, W.Va.,, 18-0.

Saturday’s Game

Ironton 021 000 0 = 3 5 0

Boyd. Co. 020 000 0 = 2 5 1

Braylon Wallace and Graycie Brammer. Elyn Simpkins and Myla Hamilton. W-Wallace (IP-7.0, H-5, R-2, ER-2, K-3, BB-5, WP-2). L-Simpkins (IP-7.0, H-5, R-3, ER-3, K-6, BB-3). Hitting-Ironton: Emily Weber 1-2, Aubrey Ferguson 1-2, Braylin Wallace 1-3, Bella Sorbilli 2-3 HR 2-RBI; BC: Kyli Kouns 1-4, Sara Bays 1-3, Myla Hamilton 1-2 3B, Makenna Mulhearn 1-2 HR 2-RBI, Addison Miller 1-2.

Friday’s Game

Lincoln Co. 109 8x = 18 13 0

Ironton 000 00 = 0 1 3

M Stump and J Bird. Bella Sorbilli, Aubrey Ferguson (4) and Graycie Brammer. W-Stump (IP-4.0, H-1, R-0, K-5, BB-1, WP-1). L-Sorbilli (IP-3.1, H-9, R-14, ER-9,K-1, BB-4, HBP-1). Ferguson (IP-0.2, H-4, R-4, ER-1, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-LC: Haleigh Adkins 3-4 2B HR, Josie Bird 2-2 HR RBI, Maci Lunsford 2-3 2-2B, 2-RBI, Ryleigh Shull 3-4 2-2B HR 5-RBI, Becca Pennington 1-3 2B, Meghan Stump 1-3, Kellen Ramey 1-1 2-RBI; Ironton: Khamil Martin 1-1.