Dawson-Bryant teachers receive National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

Jenkins, Parson will attend workshop

COAL GROVE —The Ball State University Department of History is pleased to announce that two local teachers from have been accepted to participate in its workshop for educators sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Adam Jenkins and Derek Parson, teachers at Dawson-Bryant Local Schools, have been accepted to participate in the workshop.

Called “The Democratization for the Automobile Industry: Construction, Culture, and Preservation,” the workshop will teach educators about the historical and cultural significance of cars and the Midwest automobile car parts industry.

It will also cover cars, preservation, and class shape life in the community. Experts in the fields preservation, history, manufacturing, and museums will address the intersection of labor, race and place as participants travel to learn at historic and modern sites about the components that fill the autos used by people for work and leisure.

Jenkins and Parson are two of 72 educators selected from a highly competitive group of applicants.

They will each receive a $1,300 stipend to cover travel and lodging costs.