Grayson gallery taking submissions Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

Theme is ‘Celebrate the Earth’

GRAYSON, Ky. — The Grayson Gallery and Art Center is taking submissions for their upcoming “Celebrate the Earth” show.

From nature scenes to assemblage, sculpture, ceramics, photography, fiber art, woodcarving and everything in between, artists are invited to share their own take on the planet by bringing in their work.

Up to three pieces per artist can be submitted.

Art must be original (except series or limited-number printmaking pieces) and there are two dates/times to drop off work at the gallery: Saturday, April 22 or Monday, April 24, from 10 a.m. –2 p.m. each day. There is no fee to enter.

Sold pieces (generated from the showing or outside commissions resulting from gallery exhibits) have a 20 percent commission payable to the GGAC.

This helps keep the gallery going and expanding services.

Art on hand may be picked up during these dates as well.

Art must be ready to hang or display and “tagged” with artist name, title, medium and price (unless not for sale).

A registration form is may be completed prior to coming by or done in-house.

The GGAC will host an opening reception free to artists and the public during the monthly Final Fridays Art Walk in Grayson on April 29, from 6-9 p.m.

Refreshments and live music will be provided throughout the evening.

Coming up in May will be the work by East Carter High School Art students of Heather Berry, with the opening reception during Grayson Memory Days event on Friday, May 27.

Pride in the Arts will be presented in June with “ARTicon “as the theme.

The gallery is located at 301 E. 3rd St in Grayson