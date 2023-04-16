Lady Vikings lose against tough competiton Published 10:37 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

By Jim Walker

FLATWOODS, Ky. — Two big schools meant plenty of completion for the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

The Lady Vikings played in the Tri-State Showcase on Saturday and lost to a pair of large schools, falling 7-5 to Cincinnati Oak Hills and 5-1 to Hurricane, W.Va.

“We played two really good teams and even though we lost, we were competitive and it only helped make us a better team going forward,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

In the first game against Oak Hills, the Lady Vikings were guilty of 5 errors and allowed 8 walks. A total of 6 batters who walked scored for the Lady Highlanders.

“We had too many walks and errors. You can’t do that against any good team including Oak Hills and expect to win,” said Estep.

The Lady Highlanders got 3 walks to start the game and then Emrie Fink singled for 2 run. Madelyn Erskine reached on an error as the third run scored.

The Lady Vikings came back to score twice in the bottom the inning.

Lindsey Freeman and Desiree Simpson walked, moved up on a passed ball and Savannah Mart belted a 2-run double.

Oak Hills used a walk, a stolen base and scored on a hit by Maeve Fink to make it 4-2.

Symmes Valley (8-6) tied the game in the bottom of the third.

Freeman singled, Mart was safe on an error, and after a double steal Jaden McComas had a 2-run single.

The Lady Vikings took a 5-4 lead in the fourth when Jocelyn Carpenter doubled and Freeman singled her home.

Avery Gottlieb single, Mavie Fink, Emrie Fink and Erskine all walked to score a run, a wild pitch scored a second run and the final run came home on a sacrifice fly.

The Lady Vikings outhit Oak Hills 7-5. Freeman was 2-3, Mart 1-2 with a double and 2 RBI, Carpenter 1-3 with a double, McComas 1-3 with an RBI, and Simpson and Emma Ridenour 1-3.

In the second game, the Hurricane Lady got a 5-1 win over the Lady Vikings.

Hurricane (11-10) got a pair of runs in the first inning.

With one out, Jaden Jones singled, Alexandra Anderson walked and MacKenzie Kessel reached on an error as both runners scored.

A run scored in the third on a home run by Anderson leading off the inning.

The lead went to 5-0 in the fourth.

Peyton Hudnall walked, Jones singled, they pulled off a double steal, a passed ball scored a run and a sacrifice fly by Kessel scored the final run.

The Lady Vikings Tibbs was safe on an error, went to second on a play at first base and Simpson was safe on an error as Tibbs scored.

Mart took the loss as she gave up just 6 hits, struck out 2 and walked 3. Kessel got the win as she fanned 5 and walked 2.

Carpenter and McComas each went 1-2 and Mart 1-3 to account for the Lady Vikings’ hits.

The Lady Vikings visit New Boston on Monday.

Cin. Oak Hills 301 030 0 = 7 3 3

Sym. Valley 202 100 0 = 5 7 5

Avery Gottlieb and Kylie Lockwood. Brenna Tibbs, Jaden McComas (6) and Jocelyn Carpenter, W-Gottlieb (IP-7.0, H-7, R-5, ER-3, K-6, BB-3). L-Tibbs (IP-5.1, H-3, R-7, ER-0, K-2, BB-6). McComas (IP-1.2, H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-2). Hitting-Oak Hills: Avery Gottlich 1-3, Maeve Fink 1-2, Emrie Fink 1-1; SV: Lindsey Freeman 2-3, Desiree Simpson 1-3, Savannah Mart 1-2 2B 2-RBI, Emma Ridenour 1-3, Jaden McComas 1-3 RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3 2B.

SECOND GAME

Hurricane 201 200 = 5 6 3

Sym. Valley 000 001 = 1 3 2

MacKenzie Kessel and Hadley Lawson. Savannah Mart and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Kessel (IP-6.0, H-3, R-1, ER-0, K-5, BB-2). L-Mart (IP-6.0, H-6, R-5, ER-1, K-2, BB-3). Hitting-Hurricane: Jaden Jones 3-4, Alexandra Anderson 1-4 HR, Dorothy Robie 1-3, Kylie Bailey 1-3; Symmes Valley: Savannah Mart 1-3, Jaden McComas 1-2, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-2.