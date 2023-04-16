VA suicide prevention grant awarded, will provide service to Lawrence County Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

The Department of Veteran Affairs is continuing its mission of preventing veteran suicide by working with community organizations across the country, including Washington Morgan Community Action.

Through the Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program, Washington Morgan Community Action received $750,000 from the VA to support local Veterans.

“We look forward to making a difference in the lives of veterans in our community,” David Brightbill, executive director, said. “I’m proud of our team’s vision for improving our community and excited to see the outcomes of this program.”

The program is a pilot, community-based grant that will provide assistance to eligible entities to provide or coordinate providing suicide prevention services to eligible veterans and their families in Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Guernsey, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington Counties.

For more information on Washington Morgan Community Action, visit www.wmcap.org or call 740-373-3745. Information on the SSG Fox SPGP can be found at http://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/ssgfox-grants/.