Hodges, Brown lead Flyers rout of East Published 9:08 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Hodges and Brown are not a singing music duo, but they did quite a number on the Sciotoville East Tartrans

Email newsletter signup

Mark Hodges was 3-3 with 2 doubles, a triple and 4 runs batted in while Brown was 3-3 with a triple and 4 RBI to lead the St. Joseph Flyers to a 17-7 win over East in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

“We hit well but Hodges and Brown were really ripping it,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

Hodges also went the first 3 innings for the win as he gave up the lone East hit, struck out 3 and walked 3 for St. Joseph (8-1, 7-0).

The Flyers had 14 hits with Kai Coleman going 2-4 with an RBI, Evan Balestra 2-3, Jake Stephens 1-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Hunter Staton 2-3, Brady “Quinn” Medinger 1-2 with a double and 2 RBI, and Landon Rowe had an RBI.

East went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning.

Chris Escamilla walked, moved up on a passed ball and scored on Ethan Rase’s base hit. A walk, wild pitch and balk scored the other run.

But the Flyers answered with 9 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Coleman and Balestra singled and Hodges had 2-run double. Hodges then scored when Stephens grounded out.

Wesley Neal walked, Staton singled, they moved up on a passed ball and scored on a double by Medinger.

After Medinger was thrown out stealing, Rowe was hit by a pitch and scored when Coleman reached on an outfield error.

Balestra walked and Brown tripled home both runners.

East scored 5 runs in the fourth without a hit as they combined 4 hit batsmen, 3 walks an 2 errors.

The Flyers came right back with 8 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Brown walked and scored on a triple by Hodges. Stephens doubled to score Hodges, Neal walked and Staton singled in a run.

Medinger was hit by a pitch, Rowe grounded out as a run scored and Coleman and Brown had RBI singles. Hodges then doubled to score Brown and cap the scoring.

St. Joseph plays at Portsmouth Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Sciotoville 200 50 = 7 1 4

St. Joseph 900 8x = 17 14 1

Ethan Rase, Dustin Bailey (1), Chris Escamilla (4) and Chris Escamilla, Zander Cook (4). Mark Hodges, Carson Lyons (4), Brady Medinger (4) and Jake Stephens. W-Hodges (IP-3.0, H-1, R-2, ER-2, K-3, BB-3, WP-1, Balk-1). Lyons (IP-0.1, H-0, R-5, ER-4, K-0, BB-2, HBP-3). Medinger (IP-1.2, H-0, R-0, K-3, BB-2, HBP-2). L-Rase (IP-0.2, H-7, R-9, ER-6, K-0, BB-3, HBP-1). Bailey (IP-2.1, H-2, R-2, ER-2, K-1, BB-1). Escamilla (IP-1.0, H-5, R_6, ER-6, K-1, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-East: Chris Escamilla RBI, Ethan Rase 1-2 2-RBI, Zander Cook RBI, Edwards RBI, Austin Baughman RBI; St. Joseph: Kai Coleman 2-4 RBI, Evan Balestra 2-3, Drew Brown 3-3 3B 4-RBI, Mark Hodges 3-3 2-2B, 3B 4-RBI, Jake Stephens 1-4 2B 2-RBI, Hunter Staton 2-3, Brady Medinger 1-2 2B 2-RBI, Landon Rowe RBI.