Alicia Layne Published 2:10 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Oct. 12, 1960– April 17, 2023

Alicia Gail Layne, 62, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023, at Kings Daughters Medical Center.

Alicia is the daughter of the late Theodore Misner Jr. and Hettie (Turina) Misner and was born Oct. 12, 1960 in Huntington, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Keith Layne, in 2012

Alicia worked as a secretary at the law office of Allen and Evans, where she was employed for 29 years.

She graduated from Ironton High School and attended Ohio University Southern for two years where she earned her associates degree as a paralegal.

She enjoyed gardening, watching TV and spending time with family.

She is survived by her sons, Tyler Layne and Jesse Layne, both of Ironton; two brothers, Tim (Diane) Misner, of Fox River Grove, Illinois, and Michael Misner, of Ironton; her sisters, Debbie Nagle, of Madison, and Mary Thompson, of Ironton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Sallie Schisler officiating. Burial will follow in Etna Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.