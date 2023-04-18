Betty Hussell Published 2:27 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Betty Hussell

May 19, 1933–April 18, 2023

Betty L. Hussell, 89, of Ironton, passed away at Hospice of Ashland, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

She was born May 19, 1933, to the late Everett and Jesse Sheline Thompson.

She was the widow of John F. Hussell.

She was a member of VFW Auxiliary 8850.

Survivors include daughter, Dorothy H. Perry; and three grandchildren. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Friday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home, with pastor Butch Deer. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on St. Rt. 775 Greasy Ridge.