Braxton Gilpin

Braxton Dean Gilpin, 18, of Perry, Georgia, formerly of Proctorville, died Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.