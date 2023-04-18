Friedl, Reds rout Rays 8-1; Greene suffers tibia injury
Published 12:25 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023
CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl drove in four runs, and Cincinnati beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night after Reds right-hander Hunter Greene departed with a leg injury.
Kevin Newman homered for Cincinnati, and Nick Senzel scored two runs. The Reds won the opener of the three-game interleague series after losing 14-3 to Philadelphia on Sunday.
Tampa Bay lost for the third time in four games since its 13-0 start. Josh Lowe homered for the Rays, and Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramírez each had two hits.
Greene surrendered a leadoff double in the third before he was struck by Yandy Díaz’s comebacker. The 23-year-old right-hander stayed in after he was evaluated by a trainer and tossed a few warmup pitches.
But Greene, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, departed after the inning. He averaged 96.8 mph for 21 fastballs, down from a season average of 99.5 mph.
Greene, who started on opening day, was diagnosed with a right tibia contusion. X-rays were negative.
After Greene departed, Buck Farmer, Alex Young, Ian Gibaut (1-0) and Kevin Herget combined for six innings of five-hit ball. Lowe homered in the ninth against Herget for Tampa Bay’s only run.
With starters Zach Eflin and Jeffrey Springs sidelined by injuries, the Rays used Jalen Beeks (0-1) as an opener. Beeks pitched three innings of one-run ball, surrendering Newman’s second homer in the second.
Friedl’s three-run double off Kevin Kelly made it 4-0 in the fourth, and Tyler Stephenson and Newman tacked on run-scoring singles in the seventh.
TRAINERS ROOM
Rays: OF Jose Siri (strained right hamstring) will likely need some at-bats in the minors before being activated, according to manager Kevin Cash. He’s eligible to come off the IL on Wed. … Eflin is expected to be activated on Sunday when he is eligible.
Reds: INF Spencer Steer left Sunday’s game with right knee soreness but an MRI did not show any damage. He is day to day. … RHP Lucas Sims (lower back) pitched back-to-back days for Triple-A Louisville and could be activated on Wednesday when eligible.
|Tampa Bay
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Y.Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|India 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bruján ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fairchild lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Newman dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Fraley rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Senzel 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|31
|8
|7
|8
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|300
|22x
|—
|8
E–Franco (1), Fraley (1), India (2). DP–Tampa Bay 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Tampa Bay 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B–Bethancourt (3), Newman (1), Friedl (4), Barrero (2). HR–J.Lowe (4), Newman (2). S–Fairchild (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Beeks L,0-1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Kelly
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Criswell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Cincinnati
|Greene
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Young
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gibaut W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herget
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP–Criswell 2 (India,Fairchild). WP–Beeks.
Umpires–Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Ryan Wills.
T–2:28. A–7,375 (43,891).