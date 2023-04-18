Hanshaw pitches, bats SP to victory Published 12:20 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — Brayden Hanshaw pulled double duty.

Hanshaw pitched a 3-hitter and drove in 3 runs as the South Point Pointers beat the Ironton Fighting Tigers 4-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Hanshaw went 6-1 innings before leaving after surrendering a home run and a walk. He went 2-3 at the plate with a double as he drove in the 3 runs.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when the Pointers got a pair of runs.

Xathan Haney walked, Corey Otzenbgarger reached on an error, Ethan Layne sacrificed the runners up a base and Hanshaw had a 2-run single.

South Point (8-5, 4-3) added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning.

Otzenbarger walked, moved up on a ground out and came home on a double by Hanshaw. Haney got a 2-out single to drive home Hanshaw.

Ironton (7-2, 5-2) scored when Brady Moatz belted a one-out solo home run to start the seventh inning.

Connor Kleinman and Tanner Moore walked and moved up on a ground out only to be left stranded when a pop out ended the game.

Trevor Kleinman started and went 5 innings as he got the loss. He struck out 7, walked 4 and only 2 of the runs were earned.

Moatz, Moore and Connor Kleinman had the Ironton hits.

Ironton 000 000 1 = 1 3 3

South Point 002 020 x = 4 3 1

Trevor Kleinman, Chaydan Kerns (6) and Cole Freeman. Brayden Hanshaw, Kolton Layman (7) and Joey Lobaldo. W-Hanshaw (IP-6.1, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-3, BB-3). Save–Layman (IP-0.2, H-0, R-0, K-0, BB-0). L-Kleinman (IP-5.0, H-3, R-4, ER-2, K-7, BB-4). Kerns (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Brady Moatz 1-2 HR RBI, Tanner Moore 1-2, Connor Kleinman 1-2; South Point: Brayden Hanshaw 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Xathan Haney 1-2 RBI.