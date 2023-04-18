Karren Lewis Published 11:16 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Karren Hackworth Lewis, 63, of Proctorville, died Monday, April 17, 2023, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.