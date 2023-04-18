Key hitting gives Lady Vikings win over Lady Hornets Published 10:59 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Stringing someone along was the right thing this time.

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings were able to string hits together and beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 8-2 on Tuesday.

“We didn’t have that many hits but we were able to string big hits together to score and then Tibbs threw really well,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

Brenna Tibbs pitched a 2-hitter for the win. She struck out 7 and walked 4 and neither run she allowed was earned. She also went 2-4 with a double, triple and 2 runs batted in.

Abbie Deeds went the distance for the Lady Hornets in taking the loss. She gave up 7 hits, struck out 8, walked one and only 3 runs were earned.

The Lady Hornets took a 1-0 in the first inning.

Shay Collins singled, Deeds walked and with 2 outs Braelie Hitchcock reached on an error.

The Lady Vikings (10-6) tied the game in the game in the second.

Savannah Mart singled and Jaden McComas grounded out as Mart went to second. Mart then took third on a wild pitch and scored when Jordi Ellison singled.

The Lady Vikings took the lead with 3 runs in the third.

Tibbs tripled off the top of the fence, Lindsey Freeman walked and stole second and Desiree Simpson doubled the runners home. Mart reached on an error as Simpson scored.

Symmes Valley got 3 more runs in the fourth to lead 7-1.

Jocelyn Carpenter got a one-out single, Addi Ridenour reached on an error and Tibbs doubled both runners home. Freeman followed with an RBI double to cap the rally.

The final Lady Viking runs scored in the sixth when Simpson was safe on an outfield error and went to second and came home when Mart’s fly ball to the fence was dropped.

The Lady Hornets got a run in the seventh when Brannah Pauley was safe on an error, took second on a ground out and came home when Jordyn Dale singled.

Simpson was 1-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Ellison 1-3 with an RBI, Carpenter was 1-3, Freeman 1-3 with a double and Mart 1-4.

Collins and Dale each went 1-4 for the Lady Hornets offense.

Coal Grove 100 000 1 = 2 2 6

Sym. Valley 013 301 x = 8 7 3

Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. Brenna Tibbs and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Tibbs (IP-7.0, H-2, R-2, ER-0, K-7, BB-4). L-Deeds (IP-6.0, H-7, R-8, ER-3, K-8, BB-1). Hitting-Coal Grove: Shay Collins 1-4, Jordyn Dale 1-4; Symmes Valley: Brenna Tibbs 2-4 2B 3B 2-RBI, Lindsey Freeman 1-3 2B, Desiree Simpson 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Savannah Mart 1-4, Jordi Ellison 1-3 RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3.