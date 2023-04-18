Lady Dragons rally to top Blue Angels Published 12:21 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — This one called for some clutch hitting.

The Fairland Lady Dragons had to make good use of their 5 hits as they scored twice in the seventh inning to edge the Gallipolis Blue Angels 3-2 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Fairland is now 8-3 and leads the OVC at 7-0.

Gallipolis scored both of its runs in the third inning.

Fairland got a run back in the fourth inning when Katie Pruitt doubled and scored on a hit by Katie Dehart.

The Lady Dragons used a 2-run single by Ciarra Lyon in the top of the seventh to take the lead and Kaylee Salyer shut down the Gallipolis bats once again in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

Salyer got the win as she gave up 6 hits, no earned runs, struck out 8 and walked 2.

Taylor Mathie allowed only 5 hits and 2 earned runs as she struck out 5 and walked 3.

Pruitt was 1-3 with the game’s only extra base hit. Dehart was 1-3 with an RBI while Ally Shepherd and Katy Bell were 1-3 and Lyon 1-2 and the 2 RBI.

Mathie and Jenna Harrison each went 3-3 for the Blue Angels.

Fairland 000 100 2 = 3 5 2

Gallipolis 002 000 0 = 2 6 1

Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. Taylor Mathie and Grace Truance. W-Salyer (IP-7.0, H-6, R-2, ER-0, K-8, BB-2). L-Mathie (IP-7.0, H-5, R-3, ER-2, K-5, BB-3). Hitting-Fairland: Ally Shepherd 1-3, Katie Pruitt 1-3 2B, Katie Dehart 1-3 RBI, Katy Bell 1-3, Ciarra Lyon 1-2 2-RBI; Gallipolis: Jenna Harrison 3-3, Taylor Mathie 3-3.