Military, veterans appreciation picnic set for June 3 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tri-State Chapter #949, Vietnam Veterans of America), W.Va. Marine Corps Coordinating Council and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District are planning their twelfth annual “Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic” for all military, veterans and their guests in the Tri-State area.

The event will be 11 a.m.–4 p.m. June 3 at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington, West Virginia.

Public is invited; however, only military, veterans and their guest will be served lunch.

Email newsletter signup

Please bring ‘proof of service’. Bring lawn chair and enjoy the day.

There will be live music, games, door prizes, weapons display, military vehicle and equipment displays and classic andantique cars.