Brown visits East Palestine to talk recovery

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Talks with residents about concerns

EAST PALESTINE — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, visited East Palestine on Monday to meet with residents to discuss their ongoing concerns, as they deal with the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

“It shouldn’t take a crisis like this for elected officials to put partisanship aside and work together for the people we serve, and not for corporations like Norfolk Southern,” Brown said. “This is the kind of community that’s so often forgotten or exploited by corporate America. I’m here for the long haul. We’re going to be here for months, for the next year, the next 10 years if that’s what it takes.”

Brown is working with members of both parties to secure resources for Ohioans and to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for cleaning up the damage their corporate greed has caused to the community. Brown has been to East Palestine repeatedly to meet with Ohioans and respond to their needs.

Brown has visited communities across the state to meet with residents, local business owners, rail union workers, and officials to call for swift passage of his bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, to prevent more dangerous derailments. During stops in Cleveland, Steubenville, Springfield, Lowellville, Sandusky and Columbus, Brown highlighted the legislation which will improve rail safety protocols and finally stand up to railroad company lobbyists.

Brown has also led the push in East Palestine to address farmers’ agricultural concerns pressing the United States Department of Agriculture to provide assistance. Brown has also continued to advocate for continued health screenings. Brown has also worked with Senator Vance to call on the EPA, CDC, and NIH, Brown to conduct long-term health monitoring and further research on the short and long-term health effects of the derailment in East Palestine.

During a Senate hearing, he testified on behalf of East Palestine residents in an effort to hold Norfolk Southern accountable. Brown has also returned to East Palestine multiple times, including to visit the temporary health clinic and learn about residents’ ongoing needs as they deal with the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment.