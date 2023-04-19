Darlene Jeffers

Darlene Jeffers

Darlene Marie Jeffers, 87, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Langdon Cemetery in Chesapeake.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

