EDITORIAL: Cleaning up the city Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

To celebrate Earth Day, the mission to clean up Lawrence County will get a boost this weekend.

The nonprofit Third and Center will be hosting a Trash Bash on Saturday.

The series of community clean ups will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with meetups at Moulton’s Field, Etna Street Park, 8th Street park, 9th Street Park and the Storms Creek walking path in Ironton.

Volunteers are invited to take part in the event and gloves and bags will be provided.

Afterward, the nonprofit will host a cookout for those who took part.

This is just one of many events and projects Third and Center has organized to help beautify the city and we commend them, as well as Lawrence County Commission President Colton Copley, who publicized and made a call for volunteers at this week’s commission meeting, for their efforts.