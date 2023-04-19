Mart’s one-hitter lead Lady Vikings past Green Published 11:11 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Jim Walker

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Savannah Mart was more like Savannah Razor Sharp.

Mart was throwing strikes as she pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in just 5 innings as the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings blanked the Green Lady Bobcats 10-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.

“Savannah had a really good effort. She cut down on her walk and she was throwing strikes,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff. “Odie” Estep.

The Lady Vikings (11-6, 7-1) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Brenna Tibbs singled to start the game, Desiree Simpson and Savannah Mart reached on errors for a run, Jordi Ellison and Emma Ridenour were safe on errors for a run and the final run scored on a passed ball.

The lead went to 6-0 in the second.

Kayley Maynard bunted for a hit, Tibbs singled and Lindsey Freeman singled for a run. Simpson capped the rally with a 2-run double.

A run scored in the third when Ellison singled, stole second, went to third on a ground out and scored on a passed ball.

The final 3 runs scored in the fourth inning.

Freeman singled, Simpson hit into a force play but stole second and scored on a double by Mart. Ridenour singled, stole second and Ellison had a 2-run single.

Tibbs, Freeman, Ellison and Simpson were all 2-3, Mart 1-2 with a double and RBI, Alli Haydon 1-1 with a double and Ridenour was 1-3.

Simpson had a double and 3 RBI. Ellison had 2 RBI and Mart one.

Bethany Kilgore had the lone Green hit.

Sym. Valley 331 30 = 10 12 0

Green 000 00 = 0 1 4

W-Savannah Mart (IP-5.0. H-1, R-0, K-11, BB-1). Hitting-Symmes Valley: Brenna Tibbs 2-3, Lindsey Freeman 2-3, Desiree Simpson 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Jordi Ellison 2-3 2-RBI, Savannah Mart 1-2 2B RBI, Emma Ridenour 1-3, Alli Haydon 1-1 2B, Kayley Maynard 1-3; Green: Bethany Kilgore 1-2.