Moore, Wallace spark Lady Tigers win Published 9:41 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

This one was about pitching and power.

Email newsletter signup

Braylin Wallace supplied the pitching and Katelyn Moore provided the power as the Ironton Fighting Tigers blanked the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 10-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Wallace gave up only 2 hits, struck out 6 and walked one to get the win while Moore was 2-3 with a double and a home run and drove in 4 runs.

Ironton (9-5, 5-3) got the only run it needed in the second inning when Aubrey Ferguson walked and Moore hit a 2-out double.

The Lady Fighting Tigers finished off the game with a 9-run fourth inning.

Emily Weber singled, Ferguson walked and Bella Sorbilli had an RBI single.

With one out, Moore unloaded a 3-run home run and it was 5-0.

Two more runs scored as Aubry Shavers doubled and Katelyn Williams and Graycie Brammer hit back-to-back RBI doubles.

Khalil Martin walked and Weber had an RBI single. Ferguson singled in another run and Sorbilli and Wallace walked to force home the final run.

Weber went 2-2 with an RBI, Ferguson 1-1 and an RBI, Sorbillia 1-2 with an RBIm Shavers 1-3 and Williams 1-2 with a double and an RBI.

Rylee Black went 2-2 to account for the Lady Hornets offense.

Coal Grove 000 00 = 0 2 0

Ironton 010 9x = 10 9 1

Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. Braylin Wallace and Graycie Brammer. W-Wallace (IP-5.0, H-2, R-0, K-6, BB-1, HBP-1). L-Deeds (IP-4.0, H-9, R-10, ER-9, K-8, BB-5). Hitting-Coal Grove: Rylee Black 2-2; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-3 2B RBI, Emily Weber 2-3 RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 1-1 RBI, Bella Sorbilli 1-2 RBI, Katelyn Moore 2-3 2B HR 4-RBI, Aubry Shavers 1-3 2B, Katelyn Williams 1-2 2B RBI.