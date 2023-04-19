Pointers upset Dragons 2-1 in OVC Published 11:03 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — This was a good ol’ fashion pitcher’s duel.

South Point Pointers’ Kolton Layman and Corey Otzenbarger combined to beat Brycen Hunt and Blake Trevathan of the Fairland Dragons 2-1 in a key Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Fairland is 9-3 and lost for the first time in the OVC and is now 7-1, South Point improved to 9-5 and 5-3 in the league.

Layman went 6 innings allowing 4 hits and an unearned run. He struck out 5 and walked 3.

Otzenbarter work a scoreless seventh inning to pick up the save.

Hunt went the first 3 innings and gave up 3 hits and no runs with 3 strikeouts and 4 walks. Trevathan took the loss as he worked 3 innings gave up 3 hits and 2 hits while striking out 5 and walking one.

The game was scoreless until the fourth when Otzenbarger and Ethan Layne singled and Brayden Hanshaw delivered a 2-run double.

Fairland got an unearned run in the second off Layman which brought on Otzenbarger who walked a batter but retired the side without any further damage to nail down the win.

Layne was 2-4, Hanshaw 1-3 with the double and 2 RBI, Otzenbarger was 1-3 while Joey Lobaldo and Xathan Haney each went 1-2.

Blaze Perry and Niko Kiritsy each went 1-4 while Blake Sammons and Hunt were 1-3.

Fairland 000 000 1 = 1 4 0

South Point 000 200 x = 2 6 1

Brycen Hunt, Blake Trevathan (4) and Cooper Cummings. Kolton Layman, Corey Otzenbarger (7) and Joey Lobaldo. W-Layman (IP-6.0, H-4, R-1, ER-0, K-5, BB-3, HBP-1). Save–Otzenbarger (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-0, BB-1). L-Trevathan (IP-3.0, H-3, R-2, ER-2, K-5, BB-1). Hunt (IP-3.0, H-3, R-0, K-3, BB-4). Hitting-Fairland: Blaze Perry 1-4, Niko Kiritsy 1-4 2B, Blake Sammons 1-3, Brycen Hunt 1-3; South Point: Corey Otzenbarger 1-3, Ethan Layne 2-4, Brayden Hanshaw 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Joey Lobaldo 1-2, Xathan Haney 1-2.