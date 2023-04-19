Tribune a finalist for 9 APME awards Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Ironton Tribune is a finalist for nine awards in the 2022 Associated Press Media Editors awards.

Leading the way in this year’s finalists for the paper were longtime sports editor Jim Walker and former creative director and current freelance contributor Kandi Thompson.

Walker is a finalist for Best Sports Writer for coverage of events for the year.

Walker was also a finalist for Best Sports Special Section for the 2022 Pigskin Preview and Best Daily Sports Sports Section for multiple submissions in the category.

Thompson was a finalist for Best Graphics Artist and earned two finalist spots for Best Illustration or Informational Graphic.

Coming in with two finalist nods was Tribune Community Editor heath Harrison, for Best Editorial Writer and for Best Headline Writer.

And a freelance contributor rounded out the finalists for the paper, with Gordon Hall being named for Best Enterprise Reporting for his series on the history of WIRO radio.

The Tribune competes with dozens of other newspapers in Division I, the largest grouping in the state contest.

Finalists will earn either a first, second or third place award. Final results will be announced on May 7.

The highest scoring newspaper in the category will be named for General Excellence.

The Tribune last earned that distinction for 2020.