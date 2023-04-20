ACTC commencement slated for May 5 Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College will recognize graduates of the 2022-2023 academic year at the commencement ceremony taking place Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Paramount Arts Center.

Shawn Moore, Russell Area Technology Center principal, will give the commencement address.

The graduation ceremony is free and open to the public.

The Community & Technical College Foundation of Ashland, Inc is hosting an online silent auction for reserved seating and parking at the graduation ceremony.

The highest bidder will receive eight reserved seats near the stage and two reserved parking spaces near the main entrance of the Paramount Arts Center.

This online silent auction begins Monday, April 24, 2023, and will continue through noon Friday, April 28, 2023. There are minimum bid increments of $5.

The highest bid wins.

The amount bid by the winner of this online silent auction is tax deductible and the funds will go toward future ACTC scholarships.

The winner will be contacted the afternoon of Monday, May 1.

The highest bid will be updated daily on ACTC’s Facebook page.