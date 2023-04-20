Dancing Through Wonderland begins Friday Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Studio 301, of Chesapeake, in partnership with Huntington’s Foundry Theater, will be putting on its second annual production in their “Dancing Through…” series, entitled Dancing Through Wonderland: The Story of Alice.

Studio 301 and Foundry Theater invite the public to join them for an evening of nonsense and the impossible, as they take the audience into Wonderland.

Shows are set for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, located at 800 5th Ave. in Huntington.

Dancing Through Wonderland tells the story of Alice, a very curious girl who, through her imagination, creates a very wacky world. Following the White Rabbit, Alice takes a journey through this world and meets some very quirky characters, like the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Caterpillar and the Queen of Hearts. With a colorful set and groovy music, Dancing Through Wonderland is perfect for families of all ages who don’t take themselves too seriously.

Dancing Through Wonderland: The Story of Alice, is Studio 301’s second production within their “Dancing Through…” series that retells classic stories through many different dance genres like ballet, modern, tap, hip-hop, jazz and more.

The story shows are created in-house and can not be seen anywhere else in the world. Dancers who participate in the story shows are not required to pay any performance or costume fees and are welcome from anywhere in the Tri-State area, not just Studio 301.

While working with Foundry Theater, dancers will receive even more opportunities to shine and feel at home on stage. Studio 301 is continually thankful for Foundry Theater and its goal to make the arts accessible for anyone in the area.

Studio 301 is located in Chesapeake, under the ownership of Kenzie Buchanan. Buchanan opened the studio in 2020 at 16 years old and is now celebrating being open for its third season. Studio 301 provides high-quality dance training to students for an affordable cost.

Tickets are on sale at FoundryTheater.org.

For more information on Studio 301’s programs, please visit studio301dance.com.