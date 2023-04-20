Lady Dragons rout Lady Pointers, rally past Russell Published 12:28 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — The Fairland Dragons had a hit parade marching on Wednesday.

The Lady Dragons belted out 14 singles with 11 different players getting a hit in a 16-0 win over the South Point Lady Pointers in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game.

While Fairland was wearing its hitting shoes, pitcher Kaylee Salyer fired a one-hitter as she got 11 strikeouts and just one walk.

Fairland (10-3, 8-0) was led by Katie Dehart who went 2-2 with a double and 2 RBI and Madi McKinley who went 2-3 with a double and 3 RBI.

Salyer was 2-3 with Kylee Bruce 1-1 and an RBI, Katy Bell went 1-1 with 2 RBI, Hailey Sammons 1-2 with a double, Isa Taliaferro 1-2 with an RBI, Taegan Leep, Addison Godby and Raelynn Chapman all 1-1 and Aubrey Hayes 1-3 with an RBI.

Allie Stidham had a double for the only South Point hit.

Fairland 512 35 = 16 14 0

South Point 000 00 = 0 1 5

Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. Ameeya Johnson and Kimrie Staley. W-Salyer (IP-5.0, H-1, R-0, K-11,BB-1). L-Johnson (IP-5.0, H-14, R-16, ER-8, K-1, BB-1, HBP-3, WP-1). Hitting-Fairland: Kaylee Salyer 2-3, Taegan Leep 1-1, Katie Dehart 2-2 2B 2-RBI, Addison Godby 1-1 2B, Kylee Bruce 1-1 RBI, Katy Bell 1-1 2-RBI, Hailey Sammons 1-1 2B, Madi McKinley 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Isa Taliaferro 1-2 RBI, Aubrey Hayes 1-3 RBI, Raelynn Chapman 1-1; South Point: Allie Stidham 1-2 2B.

———

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons rallied for 3 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Russell Lady Red Devils 6-5 on Tuesday.

Kaylee Salyer got the win as she gave up 7 hits, 2 earned runs with 5 strikeouts and one walk.

Salyers and Ally Shepherd were both 2-4 at the plate, Katie Pruitt 1-4 with an RBI, Jordan Spencer 2-4, Madi McKinley 1-1 with 2 RBI and both Katie Dehart and Katy Bell had an RBI.

Russell (8-12) was led by Audrey Patel who was 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI and Carynn Ratliff who was 2-3 with 2 doubles.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Russell 002 030 0 = 5 7 8

Fairland 300 000 3 = 6 8 6

Audrey Patel and Jayla Chalupa. Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. W-Salyer (IP-7.0, H-7, R-5, ER-2, K-5, BB-1, WP-1). L-Patel (P-6.1, H-8,R-6, ER-3, K-6, BB-2). Hitting-Russell: Paige Hutchinson 1-3, Raegan Osborn 1-3 RBI, Audrey Patel 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Josie Atkins 1-4, Carynn Ratliff 2-3 2-2B; Fairland: Kaylee Salyer 2-4, Ally Shepherd 2-4, Katie Pruitt 1-4 RBI, Katy Dehart 1-4, Jordan Spencer 2-4, Katy Bell RBI, Hailey Sammons RBI, , Madi McKinley 1-1 2-RBI.