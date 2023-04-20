Missing teen sought, believed to be a runaway Published 12:03 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 15-year-old Darrien Otta, who was last seen on the night of April at his residence on County Road 15, South Point.

It is believed to have run away from home.

Otta is described as being 5’10”, weighing 120 pounds with a slender build, and with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing jeans and possibly an American Eagle t-shirt and a dark-colored hoody.

Law enforcement believes that Otta may still be within the Tri-State area.

He does have family members in other parts of the country. His guardian has been in touch with those relatives.

If you know the whereabouts of Darrien Otta, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.