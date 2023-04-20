Spring fair moved to May 20 Published 2:59 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Event will now run 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

ROME TOWNSHIP — A spring fair, originally set for this weekend at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, has been rescheduled.

Brandi Ross, of Hometown Love Rome, said the event will now take place on May 20.

Because of the reschedule, Ross said they will able to lengthen the event and it will now run for seven hours, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

There will be no cost of admission for the event, which will feature several booths and food trucks.

Presenters include:

Good News Llamas, owned by Tom and Judy Ross, of Chesapeake. The couple will have their animals on hand and will provide information on products made from their wool.

Ben Walker, of Tarheelbilly Farm, who will have honey and maple syrup demonstrations and info at his booth.

Pepper Hollow Farms, who will provide information about raising and selling mealworms for gardens and as chicken feed.

Melwood farms, who specialize in St. Croix sheep.

Stoll farm, who will have fresh spring bouquets

Dickess Tree Farm, who will have information on native plants.

Ross said there will also be a booth on pollinators and monarch butterflies, a display on vertical gardening as well as booths from Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation, Fairland schools and local churches, among the others.

She said there will also be raffle prizes throughout the day.

Anyone interested in setting up a booth, for which there is no charge, can contact Ross at 304-360-0422. More information on the event can be found at Hometown Love Spring Fair on Facebook.