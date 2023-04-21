Errors prove costly as Flyers lose to Bobcats Published 10:54 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

This time, the shoe was on the other foot. Or in this case, the error was on the other ball glove.

In the first meeting, Green committed 12 errors and the St. Joseph Flyers won easily 16-5.

This time, the Bobcats made no errors and the Flyers had 5 errors as their comeback fell just short in a 6-5 Southern Ohio Conference loss on Friday.

“We turned several double plays but we had some errors at the most inopportune times,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant. “We made a nice comeback and had our chances, but we weren’t able to capitalize.

The five errors helped lead to 4 unearned runs. All of the St. Joseph runs were earned.

St. Joseph (9-2, 8-1) fell behind 5-0 in the second inning and had to fight its way back little by little the rest of the game.

Landon Kimbler began the second inning for Green by reaching on an error. Brennan Renisson and Mason Neal singled to load the bases and Ace Thompson doubled to clear the bases.

After a fly out and a strikeout, Jon Knapp doubled to score Thompson. Blake Smith then singed in the final run.

The Flyers began their comeback in the third when Brady “Quinn” Medinger led off with a double, Kai Coleman and Evan Balestra walked and Medinger scored on a wild pitch.

St. Joseph scored twice in the fifth to get within 5-3.

Coleman walked, stole second and scored when Drew Brown singled. Brown stole second and came home on a double by Mark Hodges.

The Flyers tied the game in the game in the sixth.

Wesley Neal led off with a walk stole second and scored on Medinger’s second double of the game. Landon Rowe followed with a line drive single to drive in Medinger with the tying run.

But errors raised their ugly head once again in the seventh when Smith walked and came around to score when Quincy Merrill’s sacrifice bunt was thrown away.

The Flyers had 8 hits with Hodges going 2-4 with a double and an RBI, Rowe 2-3 and an RBI and Medinger was 2-3 with 2 doubles and an RBI.

Brown pitched well in relief but was saddled with the loss. He threw 5 innings allowing 2 hits and the one run was unearned.

Landon Kimbler worked 1.2 innings and got the win. He gave up a hit, struck out 2 and walked one.

Neal was 2-3 and Thompson 2-4 with a double and 3 RBI to pace Green.

Green 050 000 1 = 6 7 0

St. Joseph 001 022 0 = 5 8 5

Jon Knapp, Landon Kimbler (6) and Quincy Merrill. Jake Stephens, Drew Brown (3) and Wesley Neal, Jake Stephens (3). W–Kimbler (IP-1.2, H-1, R-0, K-2, BB-1). Knapp (IP-5.1, H-7, R-5, ER-5, K-11, BB-4, HBP-1, WP-1). L-Brown (IP-5.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-4, BB-5). Stephens (IP-2.0, H-5, R-5, ER-2, K-2, BB-2). Hitting-Green: Jon Knapp 1-4 2B RBI, Blake Smith 1-1 3B RBI, Brennan Renisson 1-4, Mason Neal 2-3, Ace Thompson 2-4 2B 3-RBI; St. Joseph: Drew Brown 1-4 RBI, Mark Hodges 2-4 2B RBI, Jake Stephens 1-4, Brady Medinger 2-3 2-2B RBI, Landon Rowe 2-3 RBI.