Johnnie Stapleton Jr.

Johnnie Ray “RJ” Stapleton Jr., 33, of Ironton, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother David Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday 11 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, Ohio 45638 to help with final expenses.

