Lady Fighting Tigers roll past Gallipolis Published 11:14 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — Ironton pitcher Braylin Wallace had her team’s support. Their whole support.

The Lady Fighting Tigers smacked 14 hits to back the 4-hit pitching of Wallace as they routed the Gallipolis Blue Angels 14-2 in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Wallace struck out 6, walked one and did not allow an earned run as she got the win.

Katelyn Moore and Katelyn Williams led the offense. Moore was 2-3 with a double, triple and 2 RBI while Williams was 2-3 with a triple and an RBI.

Bella Sorbilli was 2-3, Khamil Martin 2-4 with a triple and 2 RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 3-4 with a triple, Kenley Neal 1-1 with a double and 2 RBI , Graycie Brammer 1-3 with a double and Emily Weber 1-4 with an RBI.

Each team scored in the first inning.

Ironton took a 4-0 lead in the top of the inning.

Brammer led off the game with a double and Martin singled her home. Ferguson tripled to score Martin and Sorbilli walked.

Ferguson scored on a passed ball, Wallace walked and Moore lined a 2-run triple.

Gallipolis got its 2 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Addy Burke and Ava Angel singled, Colbie Nida was safe on an error to score a run and a passed ball scored the second run.

Ironton came right back with 3 runs in the second inning.

Williams singled, Brammer walked and Martin belted a 2-run triple. Martin scored on a passed ball.

The Lady Fighting Tigers put the game away with 7 runs in the fourth.

Martin reached on an error, moved up on a passed ball and scored when Emily Weber singled.

Ferguson and Sorbilli singled to load the bases and Neal doubled home 2 runs.Williams then tripled to clear the bases and make it 14-2.

Gabby Champllin ws 2-2 with a double for Gallipolis.

Ironton 430 70 = 14 14 2

Gallipolis 200 00 = 2 4 4

Braylin Wallace and Graycie Brammer. Taylor Mathie, Colbie Nida (2) and Reagan Skidmore. W-Wallace (IP-5.0, H-4, R-2, ER-0, K-6, BB-1). L-Mathie (IP-1.0, H-6, R-7-ER-7, K-1, BB-3). Nida (IP-4.0, H-8, R-7, ER-1, K-2, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-3 2B, Khamil Martin 2-4 3B 2-RBI, Emily Weber 1-4 RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 3-4 3B, Bella Sorbilli 2-3 Katelyn Moore 2-3 2B 3B 2-RBI, Kenley Neal 1-1 2B 2-RBI, Katelyn Williams 2-3 3B RBI; Gallipolis: Addy Burke 1-3, Ava Angel 1-3, Gabby Champlin 2-2 2B.