McComas fires no-hitter as Lady Vikings win 10-0 Published 11:12 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — It was another freshman throwing another no-hitter.

Email newsletter signup

Jaden McComas fired a no-hitter as the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings blanked the Western Lady Indians 10-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game Friday.

McComas joins Brenna Tibbs as the second Lady Vikings’ freshman pitcher to hurl a 5- inning no-hitter this season.

McComas struck out 10 and walked 2 in completing her masterpiece

“McComas had her change-up working great and kept the ball low in the strike zone. She pitched pretty well,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

The Lady Vikings (13-6, 9-1) got 3 runs in the first inning.

Tibbs singled and Lindsey Freeman tripled for the first run. Desiree Simpson singled and Jordi Ellison had an inside the park home run.

The lead went to 7-0 in the second inning.

Jocelyn Carpenter doubled, Kaitlyn Maynard walked and Tibbs tripled them home. Simpson double for another run and Savannah Mart had an RBI double.

The Lady Vikings got 2 more runs in the third inning.

McComas led off with a single and Kaycee Thompson doubled her home. Thompson went to third on a throwing error and scored on a wild pitch.

The final run scored in the fourth when Freeman singled to lead off and scored on a 2-out double by Riley Loudenburg.

The Lady Vikings had 12 hits with Freeman going 2-3 with a triple and RBI, Simpson 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Tibbs 2-2 with a triple and 2 RBI, Mart 1-2 with a double and RBI, Ellison 1-2 with a home run and 2 RBI, McComas 1-3, Thompson 1-1 with a double, Carpenter 1-1 with a double and Loudenburg 1-1 with an RBI.

Western is now 2-11 and 2-7 in the SOC.

Western 000 00 = 0 0 4

Sym. Valley 342 1x = 10 12 0

Lauren Ware and Finley May. Jaden McComas and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-McComas (IP-5.0, H-0, R-0, K-10, BB-2). L-Ware (IP-4.0, H-10, R-10, ER-8, K-4, BB-2). Hitting-Western: None; Symmes Valley: Lindsey Freeman 2-3 3B RBI, Desiree Simpson 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Brenna Tibbs 2-2 3B 2-RBI, Savannah Mart 1-2 2B RBI, Jordi Ellison 1-2 HR 2-RBI, Jaden McComas 1-3, Kaycee Thompson 1-1 2B, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-1 2B, Riley Loudenburg 1-1 RBI.