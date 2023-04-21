Peter Smith Jr. Published 12:18 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Peter Smith Jr.

Peter Paul Smith Jr., 68, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Per his request, no services will be held.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will take place at a later date at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, West Virginia.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.