Dragons 'Blaze' past Redmen

By Jim Walker

PEDRO — The Fairland Dragons got a “Blazing” pitching performance on Friday.

Blaze Perry threw a 3-hitter as Fairland shutout the Rock Hill Redmen 12-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Fairland (11-3, 8-1) had 9 hits led by Alex Morgan who was 2-3 with a double and 4 runs batted in.

Cooper Cummings was 1-2 with a triple and 2 RBI, Blake Trevathan 1-2 with a double and an RBI, Perry 1-3, Niko Kiritsy 1-2 with an RBI, Ethan Wall 1-1 with an RBI and both Brycen Hunt and Hunter Lykins 1-3.

Landon Harper and Isaac Doolin each went 1-2 and Dylan Griffith 1-3 as they accounted for all the hits for Rock Hill (4-7, 2-6).

Fairland 112 71 = 12 9 2

Rock Hill 000 00 = 0 3 2

Blaze Perry and Cooper Cummings. Jayson McFann, Isaac. W-Perry (IP-5.0, H-3, R-0, ER-0, K-5, BB-0). L-McFann (IP-3.0, H-4, R-6, ER_6, K-3, BB-3). HBP-3, WP-2). Doolin (IP-2.0, H-5, R-6, ER-5, K-3, BB-1, HBP-2, WP-1). Hitting-Fairland: Blake Trevathan 1-2 2B RBI, Blaze Perry 1-3, Niko Kiritsy 1-2 RBI, Cooper Cummings 1-2 3B 2-RBI, Alex Morgan 2-3 2B 4-RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-3, Hunter Lykins 1-3, Ethan Wall 1-1 RBI; Rock Hill: Dylan Griffith 1-3, Isaac Doolin 1-2, Landon Harper 1-2.