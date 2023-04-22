EDITORIAL: Help support local youth in the arts Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

The Tri-State is blessed with a number of opportunities for youth to engage in the arts, whether it is local theater groups, such as Aspire! Conservatory, activities through local libraries and nonprofits like Third and Center.

And one area that is particularly strong in the region is dance.

In Ironton, there is the Yvonne DeKay School of Dance, which has been teaching students for half a a century, while across the river, there is the Ashland Youth Ballet.

A newer addition in that field is Studio 301, in Chesapeake, who have been gearing up for a special performance this weekend.

The studio, in partnership with Huntington’s Foundry Theater, will perform their second night of “Dancing Through Wonderland” today.

This is the latest of a series of shows which are available, at no cost, for local dancers to participate in and ticketholders will be delighted by their interpretation of popular stores.

We encourage those looking for a family-friendly event to check it out and to look to other arts options in the area, who will have many productions and events this year.

This a prime opportunity to support local youth developing their skills.