Lady Dragons escape Redwomen upset bid Published 9:29 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — David Blaine would be proud.

The Fairland Lady Dragons are proving to be pretty good escape artists themselves after a 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference win over the upset-minded Rock Hill Redwomen on Friday.

Fairland (11-3, 9-0) avoided the upset as they won their third one-run game in their past 4 games.

Kaylee Salyer got the win with a 5-hitter as she struck out 10 and did not walk a batter. She allowed one earned run.

Karlee Gillispie hurled a 4-hitter as she struck out 7 and walked one. She allowed 2 earned runs.

Katy Bell was 2-3 with a double and an RBI for the Lady Dragons. Ally Shepherd and Jordan Spencer were 1-3 while Katie Pruitt and Katie Dehart each had an RBI.

Josie Kidd led the Rock Hill offense as she went 2-3 with a solo home run. Rylee Howard and Gillispie were 1-3 and Charlie Long 1-4.

Fairland 000 201 0 = 3 4 4

Rock Hill 000 101 0 = 2 5 1

Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. Karlee Gillespie and Savannah Kidd. W-Salyer (IP-7.0, H-4, R-3, ER-1, K-10, BB-0). L-Gillispie (IP-7.0, H-4, R-3, ER-2, K-7, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-Fairland: Ally Shepherd 1-3, Katie Pruitt RBI, Katie Dehart RBI, Jordan Spencer 1-3, Katy Bell 2-3 2B RBI; Rock Hill: Charlee Long 1-4, Karlee Gillispie 1-3, Josie Kidd 2-3 HR RBI, Rylee Howard 1-3.