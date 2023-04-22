You’re gonna be a star Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

BURLINGTON — All aspects of the fine arts were on display at Burlington Elementary School on Tuesday.

The school hosted a talent show, featuring entrants from all of the school’s kindergarten through fifth grades, as well as its preschool.

Students performed before a crowd of parents and the community, showing their talent in singing, dancing and playing the piano.

Acts ranged from preschooler Hattie Adams singing Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” to Silas Boyd performing a dance with ribbons to Lorie Blackwelder re-enacting Wednesday Adams dance to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramp’s from director Tim Burton television series “Wednesday.”

Students who had artwork hanging in the school’s cafeteria were also invited to tell the crowd about their creations.

Principal David Ashworth, who emceed the event, congratulated all who took part, and praised them for their initiative.

“It’s great that you have the guts to get on stage and share your talent with the world,” he

said.