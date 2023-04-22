You’re gonna be a star

Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Lennon Ray performs Happy Birthday on piano during Burlington Elementary School’s talent show on Tuesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Lorie Blackwelder dances to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, as featured in the Tim Burton series “Wednesday,” during Burlington Elementary School’s talent show on Tuesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Preschooler Hattie Adams sings Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” during Burlington Elementary School’s talent show on Tuesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

BURLINGTON — All aspects of the fine arts were on display at Burlington Elementary School on Tuesday.

The school hosted a talent show, featuring entrants from all of the school’s kindergarten through fifth grades, as well as its preschool.

Students performed before a crowd of parents and the community, showing their talent in singing, dancing and playing the piano.

Acts ranged from preschooler Hattie Adams singing Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” to Silas Boyd performing a dance with ribbons to Lorie Blackwelder re-enacting Wednesday Adams dance to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramp’s from director Tim Burton television series “Wednesday.”

Students who had artwork hanging in the school’s cafeteria were also invited to tell the crowd about their creations.

Principal David Ashworth, who emceed the event, congratulated all who took part, and praised them for their initiative.

“It’s great that you have the guts to get on stage and share your talent with the world,” he

Burlington Elementary student Maddox Harmon is interviewed by principal David Ashworth about his clay artwork on display during the school’s talent show on Tuesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

said.

