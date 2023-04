Homemakers host International Foods event Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Oho Homemakers recently celebrated International Foods Day with an event at Ohio University’s Proctorville Center on March 21.

Countries represented with a brief history and recipes were Italy, Greece, England Mexico and the United States.

Within the U.S., recipes from Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio were represented.