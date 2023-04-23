ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 93/U.S. 52 Double Roundabout – Work has begun for a safety improvement project on State Route 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange.

One lane of traffic will be maintained each direction on State Route 93 throughout construction. Additional impacts will include narrowed and shifted travel lanes.

Email newsletter signup

The ramp from State Route 93 to U.S. 52 East and the ramp from U.S. 52 West to State Route 93 will close for 90 days for partial construction of the roundabouts. During these closures traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 West to State Route 650 to U.S. 52 East. Estimated completion: Fall.

• U.S. 52 Slide Repair – Principal construction been completed for a slide repair project along the U.S. 52 Westbound on-ramp from the Nick Joe Rahal II Bridge with no impacts to traffic currently in effect. The work area is located on a hillside north of the ramp. Estimated completion: Spring.

• State Route 775 Slide Repair –Work is set to begin on Wednesday for a slide repair project approximately 0.5 miles southeast of Greasy Ridge Road. State Route 775 will be closed for three days for this construction. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 217, State Route 378, and State Route141. Estimated completion: Friday by 3:30 p.m.

• U.S. 52 Resurfacing — Work continues on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the village of Hanging Rock and Crabtree Hollow Road. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on U.S. 52 throughout construction. Additional impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary exit closures. Work will begin with joint and full–depth spot repairs. Estimated completion: Summer.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.